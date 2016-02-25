Sarri expects Higuain offers

Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri expects plenty of interest in forward Gonzalo Higuain at the end of the season.

Higuain has scored a Serie A-leading 26 goals this term, but has failed to net in his past three games, leading to some criticism.

Sarri, whose team are preparing to face Villarreal in the second leg of their Europa League last-32 tie, said he expected plenty of interest in Higuain come the end of the campaign.

"I think that for a striker like that will come many more requests, not only by these two clubs," Sarri said, with reported interest from Arsenal and Chelsea among others.

"I repeat - they are two games that he does not score.

"I would decide [if Higuain plays on Thursday] after having evaluated this afternoon and tomorrow morning."

Napoli suffered a 1-0 loss in Spain, but host the second leg at the Stadio San Paolo on Thursday.