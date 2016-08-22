Sassuolo rejected Balotelli - CEO

Chief executive Giovanni Carnevali revealed Sassuolo turned down the opportunity to sign out-of-favour Liverpool forward Mario Balotelli.

Balotelli has been deemed surplus to requirements by Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, now training with the Premier League club's under-23 side following an unsuccessful loan spell at AC Milan last season.

The 26-year-old is struggling to find a new home after Besiktas coach Senol Gunes distanced himself from the Italian and Serie A side Sassuolo have added themselves to the list.

"Mino Raiola offered us Balotelli, but we refused," Carnevali told RaiSport's Zona11pm show.

In 20 league appearances for Milan in 2015-16, Balotelli scored just one goal.