Sassuolo strike deal to keep Berardi

Domenico Berardi is to remain at Sassuolo after Juventus announced a deal worth €10million to end a co-ownership arrangement.

The 20-year-old has turned out for Sassuolo since agreeing terms with Juve in 2013 but the Turin outfit have now elected to sell their half of the player.

The fee is payable over the next four years, although reports in Italy suggest Juve will retain a buyback clause for the 2016 close-season.

A Juve statement read: "Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that it has finalised an agreement with U.S. Sassuolo Calcio S.r.l. for the termination in favour of Sassuolo of the current player sharing agreement concerning the registration rights of the player Domenico Berardi for a consideration of €10million to be paid in four years.

"The economic effect is positive for about €7.3million in 2014/15 financial year."

Berardi scored 15 goals in 32 league appearances last season.