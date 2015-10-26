Sassuolo v Juventus: Dybala ready to go again

Paulo Dybala is "raring to go" ahead of Juventus' Serie A trip to Sassuolo on Wednesday.

Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri has been criticised for not utlilising Dybala adequately since his arrival from Palermo ahead of this season.

But the 21-year-old striker - who made his Argentina debut against Paraguay earlier this month - made a scoring return to the starting line-up in Juve's 2-0 victory over Atalanta at the weekend.

After a dreadful start to their campaign, Serie A champions Juve have won two of their last three top-flight fixtures and have risen to 12th position.

Dybala is keen to play more but appreciates Allegri's considerate approach following his big-money move.

"I'm going through this period very calmly. I always think about working in peace and doing my best," Dybala told Premium Sport.

"I definitely feel the change, but like Allegri said, when there's too much pressure you make mistakes and it can weigh on you.

"You just have to play calmly, staying close to your friends and team-mates. I'm definitely raring to go. I like being on the pitch but the coach has to choose his XI."

After an impressive start to the season, Sassuolo's results have become inconsistent and they were beaten 2-1 at AC Milan on Sunday.

But Eusebio Di Francesco's side are unbeaten in seven home league matches since a 3-0 loss to Roma in April and sit sixth in the table.

Sassuolo's highest-scoring player in the past two seasons, former Juventus forward Domenico Berardi, followed up his first Serie A goal of the campaign in their most recent win at the Mapei Stadium - a 2-1 victory over Lazio - with another in their defeat at San Siro at the weekend.

Following Dybala's strike and the return of Mario Mandzukic, Berardi is unlikely to face off against former team-mate Simone Zaza.

Juve will be without Roberto Pereyra after he suffered a thigh strain against Atalanta, while Kwadwo Asamoah is also set for another spell in the treatment room with a muscular issue. Stephan Lichtensteiner (heart) and Martin Caceres (ankle) remain sidelined for Allegri.