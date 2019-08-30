Saturday could be May day in Perth

Stevie May goes straight into the St Johnstone squad for the Ladbrokes Premiership encounter with Kilmarnock following his return move from Aberdeen.

Midfielder David Wotherspoon is also in contention for the Ladbrokes Premiership match after a knee injury.

Drey Wright is close to a comeback from a serious knee injury but will have to wait until after the international break.

Kilmarnock face a defensive crisis ahead of the match, with the possibility Celtic target Greg Taylor may have played his last game for the club.

Boss Angelo Alessio admits both the Hoops and Sunderland have held talks over a move for the Scotland left-back ahead of Tuesday’s transfer deadline but a hamstring injury could deny him the chance to say farewell to the Ayrshire faithful in Perth.

Centre-backs Kirk Broadfoot (head knock) and Stuart Findlay (ankle) are both out too, meaning Alex Bruce and Gary Dicker will likely deputise against Saints.

Provisional St Johnstone squad: Clark, Duffy, Tanser, Gordon, Vihmann, Anderson, Kerr, Callachan, Davidson, Swanson, McCann, McClean, Craig, O’Halloran, Kane, May, McMillan, Hendry, Kennedy, Wotherspoon, Parish.

Provisional Kilmarnock squad: Branescu, O’Donnell, Taylor, Hamalainen, Bruce, Power, McKenzie, Dicker, Wilson, Kiltie, MacKay, El Makrini, Brophy, Millar, Frizzell, Millen, Thomas, Burke, Cameron, MacDonald.