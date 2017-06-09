Saudi Arabia apologise for not recognising minute's silence for London terror attack victims

Australia played Saudi Arabia at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, five days on from the London terror attack at London Bridge and Borough Market where two Australian citizens were killed.

A minute's silence was organised by Football Federation Australia (FFA) to be held before the start of the World Cup qualifier, but the Saudi players did not participate as the act was "not in keeping with the Saudi culture", and informed the FFA of their decision beforehand.

The home crowd were far from happy at what they were seeing on the pitch, which led to photos of the dissenting Saudi players quickly spreading across social media.

The Saudi Arabian Football Federation subsequently apologised for the fact their players failed to "formally" observe the minute's silence.

"The players did not intend any disrespect to the memories of the victims or to cause upset to their families, friends or any individual affected by the atrocity," the statement read.

"The Saudi Arabian Football Federation condemns all acts of terrorism and extremism and extends its sincerest condolences to the families of all the victims, and to the government and people of the United Kingdom."

Australia won the match 3-2 thanks to a brace from Tomi Juric and a fine strike from Celtic's Tom Rogic.