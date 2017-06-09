Peru's Paolo Guerrero scores incredible free-kick against Paraguay
The former Bayern Munich forward netted from a sublime set-piece against Paraguay on Thursday night.
Paolo Guerrero spent a good chunk of his early career at Bayern up until 2006, and now currently plays for Brazilian club Flamengo.
He has been a solid contributor to his national team over the years too, scoring 31 goals in 80 appearances.
This one might just be his best, though, having proved himself to be a reliable performer for the South American nation once again on Thursday night – his 74th-minute beauty proved to be the winner.
Watch below as Guerrero breaks the deadlock in spectacular fashion with a curled free-kick from range. Woooooof!
