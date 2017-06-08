Video: Saudi Arabia goalkeeper gifts Australia's Tomi Juric an early goal

With three games of World Cup qualifying remaining, when every point matters, the last thing you want to do is make any silly errors.

Saudi Arabia are on course to qualify for their first World Cup since 2006 under the tutelage of Dutch coach Bert van Marwijk. However, any slip ups in their last few matches could be costly.

Just six minutes into their eagerly anticipated contest with Australia at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, goalkeeper Al Mosailem slipped as he tried to punt the ball up the pitch. His kick went straight to Australian striker Juric, who had the relatively simple task of hitting the ball in to the empty net.

Not the best way to ease any early match nerves.