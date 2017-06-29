Saul wants 'more money' at Atletico amid Barca links

In-demand Atletico Madrid star Saul Niguez insisted he is happy at the club but would like to "earn a bit more money" to help his family amid interest from LaLiga giants Barcelona.

Saul has been linked with Barca as well as Premier League powerhouse Manchester United following his exploits for Atletico and Spain's Under-21s.

A mainstay in Diego Simeone's starting XI, the 22-year-old midfielder has continued his fine form at the European U21 Championships with five goals, including a hat-trick against Italy in the semi-finals.

Saul – who is reportedly Barca's alternative transfer option should they miss out on Paris Saint-Germain's Marco Verratti – has no plans to leave the Spanish capital but he does want a new contract.

"I am happy at Atletico and I feel valued but everyone would like to earn a bit more money to be able to help out the family," Saul was quoted as telling reporters in Poland.

"I'm fine at Atletico. I don't want to leave. It was hard to get the confidence of Cholo [Diego Simeone] and now that I have it, it would be very difficult to start from zero at another team.

"I don't see myself outside Atletico, something very surprising would have to happen."

Saul scored four goals in 33 LaLiga matches as Atletico finished third behind champions Real Madrid in 2016-17.

He also scored as many goals in the Champions League during Atletico's run to last season's semi-finals.