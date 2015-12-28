Schaaf appointed Hannover boss

Thomas Schaaf has been appointed as head coach of beleaguered Hannover on a deal until June 2017.

Michael Frontzeck resigned from the role last week despite only taking the job on a permanent basis in May, having successfully fought off relegation when in charge on an interim basis last term.

The 51-year-old left with Hannover languishing in the Bundesliga relegation zone with just 14 points from 17 matches ahead of the mid-season break.

Hannover have now turned to Schaaf, who has been out of work since resigning as Eintracht Frankfurt coach in May.

"I had good discussions with those in charge of Hannover over the last few days," Schaaf told the club's official website. "I am aware of the severity of the task. I am nevertheless ready for a great challenge."

Schaaf spent just one season in charge at Frankfurt, but it was at Werder Bremen where the 54-year-old made his name.

After spending his entire playing career with the club, during which time he won the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal twice, he rose through the coaching ranks before taking charge of the first team in 1999.

As head coach, Schaaf led Werder to a league-and-cup double in the 2003-04 season, and he collected three Pokal medals during his time in charge.