Schalke 2 Borussia Monchengladbach 1: Goretzka grabs late winner

Leon Goretzka's deflected goal secured Schalke a 2-1 victory over Borussia Monchengladbach on Friday, with the win moving the hosts above their opponents into fourth place in the Bundesliga.

Schalke took the lead just before the hour at the Veltins-Arena, albeit in rather fortunate circumstances.

Martin Hinteregger seemed set to deal with a low cross following a terrific run down the left by Leroy Sane, only for the defender's clearance to cannon off a nearby team-mate and come back onto his standing leg, sending the ball into the net.

The visitors hit back with 11 minutes remaining, Andreas Christensen producing a low finish with his right foot to finally beat goalkeeper Ralf Fahrmann and bring Monchengladbach level.

However, Goretzka sealed the points for Schalke with a winner in the 83rd minute.

His left-footed effort seemed to be posing little danger to Yann Sommer, only for the shot to clip a Monchengladbach defender and leave the goalkeeper rooted to the spot.

Fahrmann preserved the lead with an excellent double save in the closing minutes, meaning Monchengladbach have now lost five of their last seven league games on the road.