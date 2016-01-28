Schalke deny Matip set to join Liverpool

Schalke chairman Clemens Tonnies has dismissed rumours Joel Matip is set to leave the Bundesliga outfit for Liverpool in the January transfer window.

The Cameroon international's contract at the Veltins Arena is set to expire in June and Liverpool are believed to be keeping a close eye on his situation.

Previous reports suggested Matip is due to join the Anfield side on a free transfer at the end of the season, but recent updates claimed he could already make the move to the Premier League this month.

Nevertheless, Tonnies has laughed off suggestions the centre-back is on the verge of leaving Schalke.

"Matip to Liverpool this month? That's a hoax," the Schalke supremo told Sport1.

The 24-year-old is a product of the Schalke youth academy and has developed into an important first-team member in Gelsenkirchen since making his official debut in November 2009.

Matip has made 18 Bundesliga appearances this campaign, scoring three goals in the process.