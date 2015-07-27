Schalke reject Juve's Draxler bid

Schalke have rejected a bid from Juventus for attacking midfielder Julian Draxler.

The Italian champions were already known to be trailing the highly rated Germany international and representatives from both clubs confirmed a bid had been made on Monday.

"Today we made an offer based on our evaluations and I think there is still a big gap," Juve director Beppe Marotta is quoted as telling Sky Sport Italia.

"That was one of the many proposals we have put forward during this market. The player belongs to Schalke, so obviously it ultimately depends on them.

"We are in no rush, but the squad at Allegri’s disposal is solid and we are trying to add a few cherries to the cake.

"We are working on a trequartista, or at least a midfielder with certain characteristics, and a left-back who can act as an alternative to Patrice Evra while Kwadwo Asamoah recovers from his injury.

"We are looking for eclectic players, who can allow us to set out the team in various different ways. We are looking for a midfielder with certain characteristics."

Speaking after Schalke's friendly draw with Porto, general manager Horst Heldt added: "This afternoon we received and rejected a bid for Julian Draxler from Juventus."