Schalke stunned by 'machine' Caicara

Schalke coach Andre Breitenreiter labelled new full-back Junior Caicara "a machine" and reckons he is already fit enough for the 2015-16 season.

The Gelsenkirchen-based Bundesliga club have been talking up Caicara since he signed a three-year deal in June, with the former Ludogorets defender impressing during the Bulgarian outfit's maiden UEFA Champions League campaign.

Caicara's diagnostic results at the opening day of Schalke training stunned Breitenreiter, who moved to Schalke from Paderborn at the end of last season.

"When I got home in the evening and looked at the results I was impressed. I've never seen better values than Junior's. He's a machine," Breitenreiter told Schalke's website.

"Basically, he is already fit enough to start the season."

Caicara is a stereotypical Brazilian full-back, with the 26-year-old just as likely to get involved creating goals in the forward third as stopping them down back.

The former Coritiba youth product notched nine assists in all competitions for Ludogorets last term, although he insists he will not leave gaps in defence.

"My strength is to support the attack as much as I can. I often look to get involved in the opponents half," Caicara said.

"When I first came to Europe, I worked a lot in the tactical area of my game and improved my defensive qualities. If I wasn't able to defend, I probably wouldn't have been able to join a club like Schalke."

Breitenreiter added: "I'm certain that he has the qualities to become a great asset for us on the wing. His dynamism will allow us to create a lot of pressure down his side."