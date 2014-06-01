Schlupp, Accam miss out on final Ghana squad

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah trimmed his 26-man party down on Sunday, with Leicester City full-back Schlupp and Helsingborg midfielder Accam both failing to make the cut.

The duo join Jerry Akaminko in missing out on a place in Brazil, after the Eskisehirspor defender sustained a broken ankle in the closing stages of Ghana's 1-0 friendly defeat to the Netherlands on Saturday.

The 26-year-old is set for three months on the sidelines and will require surgery.

Of the 23-man squad, 16 players are set to make their World Cup debut for Ghana in Brazil, while captain Asamoah Gyan and midfielder Sulley Muntari will make a third finals appearance and are among the more senior members of the squad.

The duo were a part of the sides that reached the last 16 and quarter-finals in 2006 and 2010 respectively.

Ghana face one more warm-up friendly with South Korea, before beginning their World Cup campaign against the United States on June 16, while they will also face Germany and Portugal in a difficult Group G.

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Stephen Adams (Aduana Stars), Fatau Dauda (Orlando Pirates), Adam Kwarasey (Stromsgodset)

Defenders: Harrison Afful (ES Tunis), John Boye (Rennes), Samuel Inkoom (Dnipro), Jonathan Mensah (Evian), Daniel Opare (Standard Liege), Rashid Sumaila (Mamelodi Sundowns).

Midfielders: Afriyie Acquah (Parma), Albert Adomah (Middlesbrough), Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu (Udinese), Kwadwo Asamoah (Juventus), Christian Atsu (Chelsea), Andre Ayew (Marseille), Michael Essien (Milan), Wakaso Mubarak (Rubin Kazan), Sulley Muntari (Milan), Mohammed Rabiu (Kuban Krasnodar)

Strikers: Jordan Ayew (Marseille), Kevin-Prince Boateng (Schalke), Asamoah Gyan (Al Ain), Abdul Majeed Waris (Valenciennes)