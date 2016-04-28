Schlupp: Leicester are playing to win the title

Jeff Schlupp has issued a rallying cry to his Leciester City team-mates as they close in on a maiden Premier League title ahead of Sunday's clash against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

A win would guarantee them the title and Schlupp said there was no more secret about Leicester's goal.

Manager Claudio Ranieri has spent much of the season insisting that the title was not on his radar, but with the team so close, not even the Italian can deny that a Premier League triumph is his ultimate goal - something the players are all on board with.

"It's not a secret any longer that we’re playing to win it," said Schlupp.

"We keep saying that we'll take each game as it comes but if we win on Sunday then we're there."

Schlupp played in place of Marc Albrighton in their 4-0 win over Swansea City last Sunday and is likely to feature again at Old Trafford.

The Ghana international impressed in the commanding win and he says the squad's strength in depth is what has propelled the club to such delirious heights this season.

"You saw the gaffer made changes and the players that came on had an impact," he said.

"You saw what Demarai [Gray] was capable of, and [Andy King] came on and did his thing. It just shows our togetherness and how hard everyone is working for each other.

"It's all part of what we've been like all season."