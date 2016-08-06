Schmeichel agrees new five-year Leicester deal

Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has signed a new five-year deal with Premier League champions Leciester City, the club have announced.

Schmeichel was one of the Foxes' key performers in their remarkable title success last season, playing every minute of every game.

The 29-year-old has made more than 200 appearances since signing from Leeds United in 2011 and is now contracted to the club until 2021.

He told LCFC TV: "I'm just buzzing and I can't wait for the season to get started. It was a very easy decision.

"It was a case of coming back after winning the Premier League and making sure that the hunger was the same within myself and the squad. I've come back absolutely convinced that this is the place for me to be.

"We've taken some massive steps and ever since I arrived it's been fantastic. I've loved being here from minute one."

Schmeichel becomes the latest Leicester player to commit his future to the club this summer, following in the footsteps of captain Wes Morgan, Andy King, Ben Chilwell and England striker Jamie Vardy.

The Denmark international enjoyed a nomadic existence in his early career before settling at the King Power Stadium. He started out at Manchester City, from where he had loan spells at Darlington, Bury, Falkirk, Cardiff City and Coventry City.

In 2009 he signed for Notts County, then under former England boss Sven-Goran Eriksson, before moving on to Leeds and Leicester.

He was instrumental in their promotion to the top flight in the 2013-14 season, signing a four-year contract at the end of it, before continuing his emergence as one of the leading goalkeepers in the country as Claudio Ranieri's men stunned the football world by landing their first Premier League crown in May.