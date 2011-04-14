Schmeichel explains Rooney comments

The former Denmark stopper was quoted by the Danish press as saying that Rooney should leave the Red Devils following a testing season that has seen the England international in the spotlight about his private life, demand a transfer - only to sign a new bumper contract - and suspended for swearing on television.

Ekstra Bladet quoted Schmeichel as saying: "It would be good for him to play for another club. Real Madrid, under [Jose] Mourinho, is someone that could handle him and get the best out of him.

"It is painful to say that the best player you have - which he is at United - is better off trying something new.

"United will probably not sell him to another English club, but a change of scenery would help."

But since the quotes were published, Schmeichel has clarified his comments on Twitter, insisting that he was only making suggestions to improve the striker's state of mind, not recommending that Rooney should quit Sir Alex Ferguson's side.

He posted on the social network website: "Was asked what would make Rooney happy. Only suggested a new challenge would make him happy. Never said he SHOULD move."

"I don't want anyone, especially Rooney, leaving United but he doesn't look happy at the place."

By Matt Maltby