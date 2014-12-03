Schmidt hopes 'Bayern effect' will help injuries

Schmidt has fitness concerns over key players including Omer Toprak, Lars Bender and Stefan Kiessling ahead of Saturday's meeting with the champions at the Allianz Arena.

Leverkusen sit third going into the weekend's clash, 10 points behind Pep Guardiola's leaders, having seen off rivals Cologne 5-1 at the weekend.

As they seek to end Bayern's winning start to the Bundesliga season, Schmidt expects the prospect of taking on the Bavarian giants to leave the treatment room less congested.

Asked whether a trip to face Bayern could motivate recoveries, Schmidt is quoted by Kicker as saying: "It would appear so.

"This is a game that all will want to play in."

Schmidt also expressed the need for his side to be on top of their game if they are to get anything from their trip to Munich.

"Against Bayern it's all about unity," he added.

"We must never be alone on the pitch as we need to go to our limits.

"We must do what we always do, and look for perfection."