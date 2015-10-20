Schmidt: It was not a normal game

Roger Schmidt described Bayer Leverkusen's thrilling 4-4 draw with Roma as "everything but a normal game", though he was delighted with two late goals on Tuesday.

Kevin Kampl and Admir Mehmedi struck during the final six minutes as Leverkusen and Roma shared the spoils in a see-sawing battle in Champions League Group E.

Leverkusen raced out to a 2-0 lead by the 20-minute mark thanks to a Javier Hernandez brace, but Daniele De Rossi scored twice before half-time to level proceedings.

Roma continued where they left off in the second-half as Miralem Pjanic and Iago Falque put the Italian visitors 4-2 ahead with 17 minutes remaining, only for Leverkusen to successfully rally courtesy of Kampl and Mehmedi.

Speaking afterwards, Schmidt said via UEFA.com: "It was everything but a normal football game. That's why coaches, players and spectators come to the stadium.

"In the end, we even had the big chance to make it 5-4. That would have been craziness. The last seven minutes could be decisive for us going through."

Leverkusen are second in Group E, three points behind reigning champions Barcelona, and a point clear of BATE with three matchdays remaining.

Roma are a point further back heading into next month's return fixture on November 4.

Schmidt added: "We started well, took a 2-0 lead and were in a great position to use this lead to win. Unfortunately we then became very passive and at the same time Roma showed their quality. We dropped deep into our own half, allowed them set pieces and they came back through two of those.

"We then started well again after the break, but went behind after another set piece. It was remarkable that we never gave up, even when it was 4-2. It was great that the team continued to attack.

"That they managed to draw shows the quality we have and the great morale. If we get at least a point in Rome, we still have very good chances of making the Round of 16."