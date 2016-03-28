Schneider: Germany under pressure after England loss

Germany assistant coach Thomas Schneider believes the world champions face a tough task as they look to return to winning ways against Italy at the Allianz Arena.

Joachim Low's side suffered a stunning 3-2 defeat against England in Berlin on Saturday, having been 2-0 to the good before goals in the final half hour from Harry Kane, Jamie Vardy and Eric Dier turned the tables.

Italy shared a 1-1 draw with defending European champions Spain and Schneider believes the match marks an important point in their preparations for Euro 2016.

"We are under a little pressure after the defeat. We have to deliver against Italy," he told a news conference.

"We saw Italy in their last game versus Spain. They were excellent and tactically flexible.

"They're in great form ahead of the Euros. It's very, very hard to play against them."

Schneider called on Germany to improve their defensive work on Tuesday, with Dier's headed winner from a stoppage time corner at the weekend a particular source of frustration.

"We have to defend more consistently," he said. "We want to do that against Italy, especially when our opponent has set pieces."

Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng is stepping up his recovery from a groin injury and Borussia Dortmund centre-back Mats Hummels was substituted at half-time against England.

That meant debutant Jonathan Tah lined up alongside Antonio Rudiger in the heart of defence as the result was squandered.

"We are expecting Jerome Boateng to be back for the Euros," Schneider added. "If not, we will have our thoughts in time.

"You have to give a bit of time for Rudiger and Tah. We mustn't compare them with world-class defenders like Hummels or Boateng - [it is] too early."