Schneiderlin keen to learn from experienced duo

Morgan Schneiderlin intends to learn as much as he can from Manchester United duo Michael Carrick and Bastian Schweinsteiger as he prepares to start life at Old Trafford.

The French midfielder is one of five new signings along with Schweinsteiger at United ahead of the new Premier League season and he knows he will have to work hard to earn a starting spot.

And to get him ready for the rigours of playing for a club like United following his move from Southampton, Schneiderlin plans to glean ways of improving his game from midfield partners Carrick and Schweinsteiger.

"Of course it [playing with the duo] will help my game," he told the club's official website.

"I am not the finished product; I am just 25, which is the middle age for a professional footballer.

"Training week in and week out with these players helps you learn and improve your game. I'm ready for it."

With Ander Herrera, Marouane Fellaini and Daley Blind all in contention for a midfield place, Schneiderlin is ready for the challenge.

He added: "It's very intense. There are a lot of games in the Premier League, Champions League and domestic cups and it's good competition for us.

"We all work hard together but, of course, it's the manager's choice who will play – that's normal.

"I want to play and the other players want to play, but the manager chooses the team and you always have to push to get into it. At a club like United you would expect nothing else."