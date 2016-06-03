Schneiderlin labels Benzema race claims 'sad'

France international Morgan Schneiderlin has hit back at Karim Benzema by claiming accusing national team coach Didier Deschamps of racism is "sad".

Algeria-born Frenchman Benzema was left out of Deschamps' final France squad for the upcoming Euro 2016 despite another good season for Real Madrid.

Benzema's involvement was always in doubt following a criminal investigation into his alleged involvement of blackmailing international team-mate Mathieu Valbuena, however the striker suggested an element of racism may have been at play in his exclusion.

While Benzema stopped short of calling Deschamps a racist in an explosive interview with Spanish newspaper Marca, the Madrid striker suggested that the coach had, "bowed to the pressure of a racist part of France."

But Manchester United midfielder Schneiderlin dismissed any possibility that Deschamps would base any of his decisions on race or religion, after he himself was only a late call-up to the squad following an injury to Lassana Diarra.

"When some accuse the coach of racism it is really sad," Schneiderlin said.

"Just know, seeing his selections, how he speaks to us, to realise that he is light years to be racist.

"In the group, there are different religions, different skin colours.

"It's sad to talk about this."

Despite the controversy, host nation France remain one of the favourites to take out the tournament having been drawn in Group A alongside Albania, Romania and Switzerland.