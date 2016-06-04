Schneiderlin looking forward to working with Mourinho

Manchester United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin might have been a late call-up to France's squad for the upcoming Euro 2016, but he is already looking forward to heading back to Manchester and linking up with new manager Jose Mourinho.

United confirmed Mourinho's appointment following the sacking of Louis van Gaal, just days after the Dutchman led the club to FA Cup glory.

Schneiderlin has never worked under Mourinho but said the former Chelsea and Real Madrid manager's reputation preceded him, insisting he has only heard good things about the Portuguese.

"As everybody knows Jose is one of the best coaches in the world," Schneiderlin said.



"I don’t know him personally but I spoke to Lassana [Diarra] at France's training camp and he only said good things about him.

"I'm really looking forward to working with him, finding out his methods and winning back the title at Manchester United."

First, Schneiderlin will have to ensure he survives a potential fire sale at the club.

Mourinho is set to oversee a complete overhaul of the United squad which has underperformed since the departure of Alex Ferguson in 2013.

Schneiderlin arrived at United as a highly-rated midfielder following two stellar Premier League seasons at Southampton but underwhelmed in his first season at United as Van Gaal heavily rotated the midfield.