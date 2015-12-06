Schneiderlin: Man Utd don't want to rely on CSKA Moscow

Manchester United do not want to be in a situation where they need a favour from CSKA Moscow to progress in the Champions League, Morgan Schneiderlin has said.

United know that a win would see them progress to the last 16 as Group B winners, but failure to do so will see them eliminated from the competition if PSV better their result when they play at home against the Russian side.

Former Southampton midfielder Schneiderlin wants his team-mates to only have eyes on victory in their own match as they face a Wolfsburg side who themselves only require a draw to progress past the group stage for the first time in their history.

The 26-year-old told United Review: "It is [difficult to beat Wolfsburg] but we are confident we can do it.

"We beat them at home and, to go through to the next round, we do not want to hope for CSKA Moscow to win or get a result in Eindhoven.

"We have the destiny in our hands and know what we have to do to get through. It is very important for the football club and for the players to get to the next stage and we are going out to win in Wolfsburg.

"They are a very good team and it is never easy in Germany but we will prepare for this game as though it was the final of the Champions League."

After United were absent from the Champions League last season, Schneiderlin is eager to see the club mark their return to Europe's elite club competition by reaching the knockout stages.

"You know the best 16 teams in Europe are involved and we are looking forward to trying to put Manchester United in this category," he said.

"Last year, we did not have the Champions League here so we are determined to get among the best teams in Europe."