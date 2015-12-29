Schneiderlin rues 'same story' for United

Manchester United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin lamented the "same story again" after his side's 0-0 draw against Chelsea on Monday.

United and Chelsea had their chances during the goalless draw at Old Trafford as Louis van Gaal's men saw their winless run extended to eight matches in all competitions.

Schneiderlin was disappointed by the result for United, who have scored just five goals in that eight-game run.

"I thought we were unlucky. Everyone in the changing room is disappointed we did not win," the France international said.

"We dominated the game and had a good tempo. We were on the front foot from kick-off and showed commitment.

"We wanted to show the fans we wanted to win but it is the same story again - in football you can't win if you don't score."

United sit sixth in the Premier League table ahead of their next outing, a clash at home to Swansea City on Saturday.