Schneiderlin vows to get serious for League Cup

Morgan Schneiderlin insists Manchester United are serious about winning the League Cup this season as they prepare to take on Middlesbrough at Old Trafford.

Louis van Gaal's side were humbled by Milton Keynes Dons in the second round last season, losing 4-0 at stadiummk at the end of August.

United saw off Ipswich Town in relatively comfortable fashion in the last round and now face Aitor Karanka's Boro on Wednesday, but Schneiderlin says they will not be taking their lower-league opposition lightly.

"The cup is something that allows every player to get an opportunity," Schneiderlin told MUTV. "I know the manager likes to change some players and it's very important because we are a group and everyone plays a part and does their best.

"We want to win this cup. Man United should try to win everything and that's what we're aiming to do. You saw when we played Ipswich that we were very serious about the competition and we want to carry that on against Middlesbrough, who are a good team.

"They were close to being back in the Premier League last season, so it will be a hard game and we have prepared as seriously as possible."

Defender Phil Jones has warned his team-mates to be on guard against a side who will be determined to seize their chance to impress on the Old Trafford stage.

"Middlesbrough are a good Championship team, they have played well this season and it will be a different game for us," he said.

"They're coming to Old Trafford, playing under the floodlights and it's a massive game for them. Some players have probably never played at Old Trafford, so that's the incentive they have.

"We need to make sure we turn up and do our job. Just because they're in the Championship doesn't mean we're going to win the game; we need to play well and hopefully we can win it because this is a competition we want to do well in."