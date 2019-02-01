Scholes: Berbatov raved about Martial – tying him down is brilliant
Anthony Martial’s contract extension is great news for Manchester United after his struggles under Jose Mourinho, according to Paul Scholes.
The France international penned a new deal until 2024 on Thursday, with the option to extend for a further year.
The news delighted former Old Trafford midfielder Scholes, who believes the 23-year-old is now getting a chance to express himself under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
"It's brilliant, he was another player who struggled under previous manager," Scholes told BBC Five Live.
"We all knew his qualities, I remember talking to (Dimitar) Berbatov who played at Monaco with him and he was raving.
"You need a run of games to express yourself and now he's getting that, he can beat a man, score goals, bring excitement for the fans and that's the most important thing. It's a great signing."
Martial joined United from Monaco for £36 million in 2015 and has scored 10 goals in 25 appearances in all competitions for the club this season – nine of those under Mourinho.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.