Schubert hopes Christensen remains at Gladbach

Andre Schubert hopes Chelsea loanee Andreas Christensen will extend his stay at Borussia Monchengladbach.

Christensen scored twice – his first goals in senior football - in a 5-1 win over Werder Bremen on Friday, moving Gladbach up to fourth position in the Bundesliga ahead of Saturday's matches.

The 19-year-old Dane has made 17 top-flight appearances since arriving at Borussia-Park, and the coach hopes the defender remains at the club beyond the expiration of his loan deal at the end of the season.

"I would appreciate it if he would stay at Borussia for a very long time," Schubert said.

"He is a super defender and a good footballer. This is the area of [sporting director] Max Eberl, but I can only express my wishes."

Christensen would not be drawn on Schubert's comments, stating he is only focused on producing consistent performances.

"I play as well as I can and will see what the future holds," he said.