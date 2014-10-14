Schurrle adds to Germany's fitness woes

The German Football Association (DFB) announced on Tuesday that winger Schurrle is out of their Euro 2016 qualifier against the Republic of Ireland in Gelsenkirchen because he has a cold.

A DFB statement read: "Andre Schurrle has caught a cold and will not be available for the game against Republic of Ireland tonight.

"The Chelsea attacker has already departed from the team hotel in Essen."

Schurrle's absence represents yet another blow for Germany coach Joachim Low as the world champions look to bounce back from their shock 2-0 defeat to Poland last Saturday.

A number of first-team regulars - such as new captain Bastian Schweinsteiger, Mesut Ozil, Marco Reus and Sami Khedira - are currently sidelined with various injury problems.

Furthermore, Low is having to adapt following the international retirements of three of his World Cup-winning stalwarts - former skipper Philipp Lahm, defender Per Mertesacker and record goalscorer Miroslav Klose.