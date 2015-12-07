Schurrle relishing chance to make Wolfsburg history

Wolfsburg forward Andre Schurrle is relishing the opportunity to make history for the Bundesliga club when they host Manchester United in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Dieter Hecking's men will qualify for the knockout rounds of the competition for the first time with a draw against Group B rivals United at the Volkswagen Arena.

Runs to the quarter-finals of the Europa League in 2009-10 and 2014-15 represent Wolfsburg's best performances in continental competition to date.

But Schurrle - who joined Wolfsburg from Chelsea in February - said: "It's an extremely beautiful game and that's why we're extremely motivated.

"We know it's a big opportunity for us to write history for Wolfsburg and hopefully we will leave as the winners."

United require a victory to be absolutely sure of qualification and will be knocked out if they fail to win and PSV better their result against CSKA Moscow.

Manager Louis van Gaal has come in for criticism with United having scored just one goal in their last three games.

On United's struggles, Schurrle added: "It's surprising that they are struggling to score goals, but they have amazing players and they know where the goal is, so we've got to be very careful.

"When you speak about United, you speak about a big club and you know they have great players. We know we will get chances, and if we convert our opportunities we can have a great game against a great club."