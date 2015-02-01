Schurrle's Wolfsburg deal not done yet

Premier League leaders Chelsea are expected to confirm the signing of Fiorentina's Juan Cuadrado with Schurrle having been tipped to depart Stamford Bridge throughout the transfer window.

Bundesliga side Wolfsburg are reportedly in pole position for the Germany international's signature, but the club's sporting director Klaus Allofs has warned there is still plenty of work to do.

"There is no agreement at the moment," he told Wolfsburger Nachrichten.

"The clock is running out. Our options are getting less hour by hour. It depends on money. We still would like to sign him."

Schurrle moved to Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen ahead of the 2013-14 season.

However, he has been restricted to just five Premier League starts this term after falling down manager Jose Mourinho's pecking order.