Schweinsteiger all clear for Portugal clash

Concerns were raised over the influential Bayern Munich midfielder's availability for Monday's match, after he was airlifted to hospital from Germany's training base on Saturday for a scan on the knee injury he sustained during the national team's pre-tournament camp in South Tyrol last month.

Like Bayern team-mates Manuel Neuer and Philipp Lahm, Schweinsteiger was obliged by FIFA to have a check-up on any injury reported prior to the World Cup. Neuer and Lahm underwent their checks before leaving for Brazil but Schweinsteiger was unable to - leading to Saturday's unusual drama.

"His problems with his knee are completely cleared," Low said at a press conference on Sunday.

"The first date for this study was supposed to take place after our training camp in South Tyrol, but for sporting reasons he travelled to Mainz (for their final friendly match against Armenia).

"But FIFA wanted him to complete a survey for insurance reasons. Therefore, this has now taken place."

Germany's clash with Portugal, who they also faced in their opening game at Euro 2012, takes place in Salvador.