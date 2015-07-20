Schweinsteiger hails 'unbelievable' Memphis

Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger is excited to be playing alongside forward Memphis Depay.

Both Depay and Schweinsteiger debuted for United in Friday's 1-0 win over America in the International Champions Cup.

Depay caught the eye of Schweinsteiger, who heaped praise on the Netherlands international.

"Memphis is an unbelievable talent and he has so much quality," the Germany captain told United's official website.

"I am sure we will have a lot of fun with him on the pitch."

Depay played the first 45 minutes of United's opening pre-season fixture at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, deployed in an attacking role just behind captain Wayne Rooney.

"Wayne coached me a lot through the game and talked to me about which position I should take and when to defend," Depay said.

"We have to form a duo and I have the right feeling with him. It's an honour to play with such a legend like Wazza."