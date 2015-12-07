Schweinsteiger: Manchester United need a Messi or Ronaldo

Bastian Schweinsteiger feels Manchester United are lacking a striker with the killer instinct of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo or Thomas Muller.

Louis van Gaal's men were held to a goalless draw by West Ham at the weekend, their fifth game without a goal in their last nine matches in all competitions, and their top scorer this term, Wayne Rooney, has scored just seven goals in all competitions.

Schweinsteiger feels United have been creating plenty of chances but have been found wanting in front of goal.

"In every game we create chances, but haven’t scored. When that is not the case it is not easy to win matches," the German midfielder was quoted as saying by Manchester Evening News.

"If you miss a chance you have to be unhappy. It is about attitude when you are a striker, a big striker, like a Ronaldo, Messi and Thomas Muller. They want to score goals. They have quality but they want to score goals. You need the attitude that you want to score.

"Our players are not scared in front of goal, no. It is all about the killer instinct. We have players who have the abilities but we need it in every game.

"With luck or whatever you have to score. The feeling that the players want to score, we need to have more of this. We are trying. We are creating and that is a good thing. The problem is a mix of everything, it is that last pass. You have to look up to see what is on. We have players who can score goals."