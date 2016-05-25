Schweinsteiger 'right on schedule' for Euro 2016

Germany captain Bastian Schweinsteiger is confident he will be fully fit to lead his country at Euro 2016.

The Manchester United midfielder has not played since March due to a knee injury.

Louis van Gaal said of the issue in April: "Schweinsteiger is a tragic injury because the expectation is not so good for him in respect of the European Championship, but you never know."

Regardless, Joachim Low has included his skipper in a 27-man provisional squad that must be cut to 23 by next week.

And Schweinsteiger is confident that he will be able to prove his fitness sufficiently to take part in the tournament.

"I am fine and I am right on schedule," he told a news conference.

"I live for that schedule hour after hour. Ahead of the World Cup 2014 the situation was worse. I will be ready.

"Of course injuries are always a setback. But I don't know the phrase 'to give up'.

"Every opponent will be very motivated against us. As world champions it will be even harder."

Low hailed Schweinsteiger's dedication in training, and also confirmed that Mats Hummels' preparation will be hampered by an injury - though the soon-to-be Bayern Munich defender is not in doubt for the final squad.

"Physically he is doing everything he can," Low said of Schweinsteiger. "Sometimes he is training three times per day.

"Mats Hummels suffered a minor muscle injury in his thigh. But the tournament is not in danger for him."