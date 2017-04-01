Trending

Schweinsteiger scores on Chicago Fire debut

Bastian Schweinsteiger powered a header into the net after 17 minutes of his first game for Chicago Fire in MLS.

The 32-year-old netted with a powerful header at the far post, converting David Accam's cross to give the home side a 1-0 lead over their visitors.

Schweinsteiger only arrived at his new club on March 21 after a disappointing spell as a Manchester United player, and he was unveiled just three days before being given his first start by coach Veljko Paunovic.

Fire went into the match against Montreal having taken a draw, a win and a defeat from their opening three games of the MLS season.