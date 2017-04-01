Schweinsteiger scores on Chicago Fire debut
Bastian Schweinsteiger powered a header into the net after 17 minutes of his first game for Chicago Fire in MLS.
Bastian Schweinsteiger scored after 17 minutes of his Chicago Fire debut against Montreal Impact at Toyota Park.
The 32-year-old netted with a powerful header at the far post, converting David Accam's cross to give the home side a 1-0 lead over their visitors.
Schweinsteiger only arrived at his new club on March 21 after a disappointing spell as a Manchester United player, and he was unveiled just three days before being given his first start by coach Veljko Paunovic.
Fire went into the match against Montreal having taken a draw, a win and a defeat from their opening three games of the MLS season.
GET IN THEEEERRREEE BASTI!!!!1-0 FROM A HEADER ON THE DOORSTEP!1 April 2017
The script writers had this one right. scores on his debut for ! April 1, 2017
