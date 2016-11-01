Schweinsteiger should still leave United - Rummenigge
Karl-Heinz Rummenigge feels Bastian Schweinsteiger's return to first-team training should not stop him from leaving Manchester United.
Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has advised Bastian Schweinsteiger to leave Manchester United despite his return to first-team training.
The former Bayern star had been training alone or with United's Under-23 side since being deemed surplus to requirements - and even excluded from the club's official team photo - by new manager Jose Mourinho.
He made a surprise return to the fold on Monday, with several United players voicing their delight at the 32-year-old midfielder's inclusion, but Rummenigge feels it would still be in Schweinsteiger's best interest to say farewell to the Premier League giants.
"My wish for him is that they find a solution when the transfer window opens again in January," Rummenigge told Bild.
Mourinho has received plenty of criticism for his treatment of Schweinsteiger - with numerous former team-mates and pundits complaining about the lack of respect shown to the ex-Germany captain - and Rummenigge has not been impressed with the United manager's attitude.
"It is difficult to manage a generation change," he added.
"But you always have to remain tactful and understanding."
Schweinsteiger's contract with United runs until June 2018.
