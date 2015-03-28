Schweinsteiger to start Germany qualifier

Schweinsteiger - who succeeded Philipp Lahm as captain - was plagued by knee injuries during the latter half of 2014 and was an unused substitute in Germany's 2-2 draw with Australia on Wednesday.

However, Low confirmed that the Bayern Munich midfielder will start against Georgia, as Germany seek to close the three-point gap to leaders Poland in Group D, with the coach also offering positive news on Shkodran Mustafi's recovery from a shoulder injury.

"Schweinsteiger will start. Our line-up will generally be an attacking one," said Low on Saturday.

"I assume that Mustafi will be fit to play. How our players interpret their jobs is decisive in games against sides that sit back."

Germany have endured a shaky qualifying campaign to date - losing to Poland and drawing with Republic of Ireland - although they will be heavy favourites to claim maximum points in Tbilisi.

Georgia have won just once in qualifying, although Low is more concerned with his side's mixed form, having needed a late Lukas Podolski goal to salvage a draw against Australia.

"Right now, we're not quite at the same high level we played at during the World Cup," he added.

"Our situation is clear. We didn't pick up enough points in autumn.

"We have to find the right answers going forward and be more forceful than in the Australia game.

"It's not helpful to speculate about a big win. It's just important that we take the three points."