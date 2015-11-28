Schweinsteiger unhappy with United point at Leicester

Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger was annoyed that his team allowed Jamie Vardy to break a Premier League goalscoring record and rejected the notion that they should be happy with a 1-1 draw at Leicester City.

England striker Vardy made history after 24 minutes at the King Power Stadium, clipping a measured finish past David de Gea to net for the 11th consecutive match – beating the previous best mark of 10 games established by ex-United great Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Schweinsteiger headed his first goal for United in first-half stoppage time and Louis van Gaal's team remain third in the table behind Leicester, with Manchester City's 3-1 win over Southampton earlier in the day returning them to the summit.

The Germany captain was frustrated to see Vardy punish United on a counter attack from a United corner and was left nursing an overall sense of disappointment.

"We know the runs that Jamie Vardy tries, so that goal means we're not happy," Schweinsteiger told reporters.

"It came from our own corner, and our defence wasn't good. It's very disappointing that we conceded that type of goal.

"The timing of my goal was good, just a minute before half-time. But we are disappointed that we didn't win - we had some chances to score a second. But it's not been easy to play against Leicester this season.

"We had to create more with the kind of space we had. We have to improve, definitely."

Asked whether United should be happy with a point against Claudio Ranieri's high-flying side, Schweinsteiger added: "Why? We are Manchester United. When you come to Leicester you have to win.

"I am happy to finally score. It was a very important moment, just before half-time.

"But I am not so happy because we are Manchester United and if you want to win something, you have to win at Leicester. We didn't play well."

On the man of the moment, Schweinsteiger added: "Vardy is playing really well and is dangerous, he runs in the channels, that's why we are not happy to concede that goal. He did well to break the record."