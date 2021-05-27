Scotland head to Spain for pre-Euro 2020 training camp

Scotland have set off on their pre-Euro 2020 training camp.

Steve Clarke’s 26-man squad met up at Glasgow Airport ahead of their first major tournament in 23 years.

The players departed for La Finca in Spain for the first part of their build-up to the competition.

The Scots will take on Holland in Portugal next Wednesday during their stay before finishing the foreign sojourn with an away friendly against Luxembourg on June 6.

They then arrive at Rockliffe Hall near Darlington on June 9 to set up base at Middlesbrough’s training ground ahead of their opening match against Czech Republic at Hampden five days later.