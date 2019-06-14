Scotland suffer second straight Women’s World Cup defeat against Japan
Scotland suffered a second defeat in Group D at the Women’s World Cup as they were beaten 2-1 by Japan in Rennes.
Just as in their loss to England in their opener five days earlier, Shelley Kerr’s side went 2-0 down in the first half before pulling a goal back in the closing stages of the game.
FULL TIME | Japan 2-1 Scotland— Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) June 14, 2019
Japan took the lead in the 23rd minute at Roazhon Park via a Mana Iwabuchi strike, and their advantage was extended in the 37th by a penalty won and converted by Yuika Sugasawa.
Scotland may well view the decision to award the spot-kick as harsh and they subsequently had two penalty appeals turned down after the break, and hit the post through Erin Cuthbert, before substitute Lana Clelland’s fine strike made it 2-1 with two minutes of normal time remaining.
Kerr’s team need to beat Argentina in their final group game on Wednesday to have any chance of progressing into the last 16.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.