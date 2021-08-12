Scott Dann departs Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have confirmed Scott Dann’s departure after seven years at Selhurst Park.

The defender joined in 2014 from Blackburn and captained the Eagles on numerous occasions while making 181 appearances, scoring 17 goals for the Premier League club.

Dann, who was out of contract at the end of last season, said: “I feel like I’ve gone through everything you can as a footballer in this time and I am proud to have served and captained Crystal Palace.

“I also want to take this opportunity to thank the Palace fans who’ve been incredible from the moment I joined.”

Chairman Steve Parish paid tribute to the centre-back, adding: “Scott has been a magnificent player and club servant since 2014 and I’d like to personally thank him for his immense contribution and his professionalism over the years.

“Scott was a great leader on the pitch and served the club as captain during his time with us. He leaves with the utmost respect of everyone at the club – and we wish him well for the future.”