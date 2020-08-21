Scott McKenna and Bruce Anderson return from self-isolation for Aberdeen

Aberdeen are set to welcome back Scott McKenna and Bruce Anderson from self-isolation when they host Livingston on Sunday in the Scottish Premiership.

Defender Michael Devlin (hamstring) and strikers Sam Cosgrove (knee), Ryan Edmondson (ankle) and Curtis Main (thigh) remain on the sidelines.

Defender Andrew Considine completes a two-match suspension.

Livingston will include two new signings in their squad. French defender Julien Serrano has joined on loan from Monaco while striker Lars Lokotsch arrives from the German fourth tier.

Manager Gary Holt reported several unnamed fitness doubts. Marvin Bartley suffered a knock against Rangers and Ciaron Brown is still struggling with a muscle strain after missing the game. Keaghan Jacobs and Steve Lawson remain out with foot injuries.

Goalkeeper Robby McCrorie is available again after missing the draw with parent club Rangers.