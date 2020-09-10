Scott Parker gets ahead in transfer market as Kenny Tete joins Fulham

Fulham have signed Holland defender Kenny Tete from Lyon for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old right-back has agreed a four-year deal, with the Premier League newcomers holding an option to extend by a further 12 months.

“It is a great feeling. I feel blessed to be here,” Tete told FFCtv. “I can not wait to start my new journey and meet my new team-mates.

“I heard of Fulham’s interest and I was bowled over. I spoke with people around me and knew quickly I wanted to leave Lyon and join Fulham.

“The team is back in the Premier League now and I will give 100 per cent to keep us there.”

Amsterdam-born Tete, who has won 13 caps for Holland, began his career at Ajax before joining Lyon in 2017.

Tete helped Lyon reached the semi-finals of the 2019-20 Champions League and made the last of his 82 appearances for the club in the 4-1 win over Dijon a week ago.

Fulham sporting director Tony Khan said: “With the addition of Kenny, we’ve strengthened our squad to compete in the Premier League.

“He’s a young player with great experience, and I’m thrilled that he’s joining us on a long contract.

“I’m confident that with his talent and his desire to win, he’ll be a great asset for us now and in future seasons.”

Manager Scott Parker insists the final say on transfers is his and suggested the club could yet do more deals before the window closes on October 5.

Fulham have now made six additions to their squad this transfer window, including Anthony Knockaert and Harrison Reed who had been on loan at Craven Cottage last season, and former Chelsea wing-back Ola Aina is expected to be the next arrival.

“Like anything really we’re looking to strengthen the squad and looking to strengthen certain positions so hopefully we can get those two over the line in the coming weeks really,” Parker said.

When asked about other potential deals, he added: “We are hoping to do a few things, there is no set number, there are areas of the team we need to improve, areas we need to evolve, for their development and our development as a team we need people coming in to improve us.

“This is the world we live in, part and parcel of football you want to progress – if you can bring people in that you think can make you better, then you will do that.”

When Fulham were last promoted to the Premier League in 2018, they spent more than £100million in the summer transfer window, including the signings of Jean Michael Seri, Andre Schurrle and Alfie Mawson.

The west London club were relegated on April 2 the following year and Parker was named caretaker boss after the sacking of Claudio Ranieri in February 2019, but the ex-England international believes this year will be different.

When asked who makes the final decision in terms of transfers, Parker said: “Do I have the final say on what players come into the football club? 100 per cent.”

“Are we going to spend 100 million this time? No. But I don’t think that’s the issue.

“The issue is bringing the right people to the football club who understand what’s needed and who understand what we’re going into and that’s key for me.”