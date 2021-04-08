Scott Parker urges Fulham to fight and scrap with Wolves in bid to beat drop

Scott Parker insists Fulham are going to fight and scrap during the visit of an out-of-form Wolves on Friday night as they battle to avoid relegation.

The Cottagers missed another chance to climb out of the bottom three on Sunday when they slumped to a 3-1 defeat at Aston Villa.

Fulham had been leading 1-0 before conceding three times in 10 minutes late in the game, while 17th-placed Newcastle picked up a vital point against Tottenham.

“I’m relishing this challenge, and the challenge that we’ve got ahead of us is seven games to put ourselves in an unbelievable position,” Parker said.

“We’re going to fight, scrap and do everything in our power to give ourselves a chance to try and stay in this division this season.

“It would be an incredible achievement for the team and for the football club and that’s my sole aim and and I’m looking forward to that.

“I’m relishing that (challenge) and I can’t wait for Friday, however that result turns out, we move on to the next and we’re still in this and it’ll be a year which will have been a journey and hopefully a story to be told at the end of it.”

Currently in 18th place with 26 points, three behind Steve Bruce’s side, Fulham will be looking to secure points against a Wolves side without a win since February 19.

“It’s a must-win game, but last week was a must-win, next week is going to be a must-win. We’re at seven games to go and every game is a must-win,” said Parker.

“It’s been like that for the majority of the year of course, early on in the season when you have a lot of football matches to play, you can take it off it a little bit.

“Do I feel if we don’t win it’s going to be defining? No, not at all, but if you’re asking me in terms of this game, you need to win it, yeah you definitely need to win it, we needed to beat Villa, and after this, we’re going to need to go to the Emirates and beat Arsenal and that’s what I want us to do.

“Are we capable of doing it? For sure we are.

“I still don’t think it’s all said and done if there isn’t a result because I feel like my team is capable – even with the fixtures that are coming up – is capable of getting results in this division and we’ve proven that. But yeah it’s a game we want to try and get a result out of.”