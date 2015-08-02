Scottish Premiership Review: Hearts win thriller on top-flight return

Sam Nicholson scored the winner as Hearts made a triumphant return to the Scottish Premiership with a thrilling 4-3 win over St Johnstone.

After being relegated as the bottom club in 2013-14, Hearts secured an immediate return last season as Division One champions, finishing a mammoth 21 points ahead of Edinburgh rivals Hibernian.

Hearts made a flying start at Tynecastle on Sunday, moving ahead in the fourth minute through Juanma.

​That lead was doubled shortly after half-time by Jamie Walker, who followed up when Osman Sow's penalty was saved, but the visitors hit back quickly through Simon Lappin.

Callum Paterson restored Hearts' two-goal advantage just after the hour, only for Saints to draw level for the first time thanks to two goals in quick succession from John Sutton and substitute Graham Cummins.

But 10 minutes from time, Nicholson converted Paterson's cross to ensure a happy return for the Tynecastle faithful.

Elsewhere, Kenny McLean's 82nd-minute strike earned Aberdeen a 1-0 win at Dundee United.