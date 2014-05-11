Scudamore apologises for 'inappropriate' emails

The Sunday Mirror published extracts from the messages, prompting Scudamore to issue a contrite statement for the 'inappropriate' language he used.

"These were private emails exchanged between colleagues and friends of many years," he said.

"They were received from and sent to my private and confidential email address, which a temporary employee who was with the organisation for only a matter of weeks should not have accessed and was under no instruction to do so.

"Nonetheless I accept the contents are inappropriate and apologise for any offence caused, particularly to the former employee.

"It was an error of judgement that I will not make again."