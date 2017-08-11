'Se Queda' - Liverpool troll Barcelona and Pique over Coutinho

Barcelona were given a bruising Twitter beating by Liverpool as the Reds stood firm in their determination to keep hold of Philippe Coutinho.

Liverpool's owners, Fenway Sports Group, issued a statement on Friday, saying they would consider no offers for Coutinho, whom Barca have reportedly earmarked to replace Neymar.

Brazil star Neymar completed a €222million move to Paris Saint-Germain, leaving Barcelona shorn of one of their lethal 'MSN' attacking trident.

Barca fans had been given hope of keeping hold of Neymar when Gerard Pique posted a picture of himself with the striker on social media, captions "se queda" [he's staying].

With the Reds' ownership professing their insistence that Coutinho will also be staying, Liverpool's Spanish-language Twitter account could not resist a jibe.

It posted in Spanish: "#LFC wish to communicate that the player Philippe Coutinho 'he's staying' at the club despite rumours," using the same "Se queda" phrasing as Pique had done.

Reds fans will just have to hope it doesn't come back to bit them as hard as it has Pique...