Sean Dyche confident Burnley win is coming after draw at Southampton

Sean Dyche is confident Burnley’s first win is not far away after Maxwel Cornet’s double earned them a point at Southampton.

The Clarets are still without a victory after nine matches and have dropped 11 points from winning positions this season.

But it could have been worse at St Mary’s had Ivory Coast winger Cornet, who gave them a 13th-minute lead, not equalised with a fine volley to secure a 2-2 draw.

“I’m pleased once again with the performance level, but obviously disappointed with the mistakes,” said Clarets boss Dyche.

“Our mentality to try to win the game was quite obvious. We’re still searching for the win but we’ve got to maintain these performance and there were certainly good signs today.

“We’re aware of the situation and we are working hard with the players, and I don’t think we are very far from it.”

A classic was not expected on the south coast as the two teams had previously managed only one win and 11 goals between them from a total of 16 Premier League matches.

But in a match high on excitement, if low on quality, Cornet’s glancing header gave Burnley the lead before Saints equalised through the excellent Tino Livramento’s first senior goal four minutes before half-time.

The hosts went ahead five minutes after the break when Armando Broja, the matchwinner against Leeds last weekend, grabbed his second in two matches.

But Cornet, the summer signing from Lyon, struck the final blow seven minutes later when he held off Jan Bednarek to get to Ashley Westwood’s pass before volleying home from the edge of the area.

“He was super strong with the ball from Westy and it was a brilliant finish,” added Dyche.

“He works for the team and has bought into the fact this is a side that has to work.”

Saints were looking for back-to-back wins after breaking their duck last weekend, but were guilty of some awful misses through Theo Walcott and Nathan Redmond, while Livramento also hit a post.

Manager Ralph Hasenhuttl said: “We had maybe a better first half after conceding an early goal. We found the right answers and had more chances.

“After half-time the message was clear, to find the second goal. But then we had not so much control over the long balls and the defending there was not good.

“It’s their biggest quality and every long ball was a threat. For their second goal we had one moment where we were a little bit sleepy, and that killed our mentality a bit. At the end a draw was deserved for both teams.”